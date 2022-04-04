Woman duped of Rs 28 lakh in bogus plot scheme

Advertisement

Nagpur: Three men defrauded a woman to the tune of Rs 28 lakh by luring her to invest in a plot scheme in Hudkeshwar police jurisdiction.

The three accused are Vilas Netaji Zodge (32), native of Karla village, Brahmapuri, district Gadchiroli, Hussain Talib, native of Haryana, and Raja Shah, resident of 9, Banamalipur. The accused trio informed the complainant Vaishali Manish Londhe (43), resident of Plot No. 95B, Vyankatesh City, Hudkeshwar about a plot scheme in Gurgaon. The accused lured her to invest in the plot scheme for doubling her money.

Believing the accused trio, Vaishali invested a total Rs 28 lakh in the scheme from time to time between July 2019 and August 2019. However, she was not even returned her money, forget the high returns on her investment and thus cheated by the three con men.

Hudkeshwar ASI Shyam Kanojiya has booked the three accused under Sections 420, 406, 34 of the IPC and probing the matter further.

