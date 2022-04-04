Juicy oranges flood markets in Nagpur, go places across country

Advertisement

Nagpur: The juicy, delicious oranges have started flooding the markets in Nagpur and have also been dispatched to almost all cities across the country due to a bumper crop this year. Truckloads of the famed Nagpur fruit are being offloaded per day at the APMC Market in Kalamna in the city.

The wholesale merchants dealing exclusively with fruits said that this year’s arrival could be the highest due to bumper crops. Price of oranges vary considering the shape and quality of the variety. A visit to the fruit markets across Kalamna, Cotton Market and Mangalwari will prove the popularity of the citrus fruit among people. The luscious lot has virtually flooded the markets in the city. Though the rates vary, there’s no dearth of people visiting these markets to buy oranges.

Nagpur is synonymous with oranges. This season, there are some unique varieties in the oranges satiating the taste buds. The seedless variety of the oranges from Vidarbha belt is very popular among the buyers. The prices vary from Rs 120 – Rs 150 a dozen, said a retailer.

The oranges grown in the Nagpur region have a huge market, nationally and internationally. Nagpur oranges are being exported in large quantities as the popularity of Orange City has increased in various parts across the world.

