Civet cat enters NMC’s hospital at LAD Square in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The NMC-run Indira Gandhi Hospital at LAD College Square had an uninvited scary guest on Sunday night. A civet cat that entered the hospital shocked the staff around 8.10 pm on Sunday..

Spotting the hitherto ‘unseen’ wild animal moving inside the hospital premises freely, the staff contacted Wildlife Welfare Society.

An activist Nitish Bhandakkar, along with some other volunteers, rushed to the hospital to rescue the cat. After rescuing the wild animal, the volunteers handed over the cat to the Transit Treatment Centre at Seminary Hills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement