Woman Dies After Two-Wheeler Fall in Gokulpeth

Nagpur: A 58-year-old woman, Archana Anil Shivhare, lost her life after sustaining critical head injuries in a two-wheeler mishap near Kumar Bakery in Gokulpeth Market on April 21, 2025.

The accident occurred around 7:00 PM when the rider of the two-wheeler had to brake suddenly due to a vehicle stopping ahead. This caused the pillion rider, Archana, to lose balance and fall. She was first admitted to Dande Hospital and later shifted to Suretech Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment on April 23 at 11:59 AM.

Archana, a resident of Plot No. 3A, Telangkhedi Layout, Ravi Nagar Chowk, was traveling with a relative at the time of the incident. Based on a report filed by her husband, Akhilesh Bhagwatprasad Shivhare (65), Ambazari Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating further.