Senior Duped in SIM Swap Fraud; Accused Nabbed in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 70-year-old resident of Hazari Pahad fell victim to a SIM swap fraud in which a fraudster attempted to use his mobile number to access bank details. The accused has been arrested by Gittikhadan Police.

The victim, Murlidhar Mahadeorao Gajbhiye, who owns Shri Sant Gajanan Celebration Hall in Dabha, was approached by Sattar Kutubuddin Ansari (50), a resident of Bhandhe Plot, Umred Road, on April 21 under the pretext of booking the hall. During the interaction, Ansari borrowed the victim’s phone to make a call, stealthily swapped the SIM card with a fake one, and left.

Ansari later visited Canara Bank, attempting to update KYC using the stolen SIM. Bank officials grew suspicious and contacted Gajbhiye, uncovering the fraud. The accused was caught red-handed while trying to carry out the scam.

PSI Gede has registered an offence under Sections 319(2), 318(4), 336(3), 336(4), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Ansari is currently in custody, and further investigation is underway.

