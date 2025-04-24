Court Demands Clarity on Lake-Side Memorial

Advertisement



Nagpur: A hearing regarding the Ambazari Lake matter took place in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday. During the session, the court clearly directed that a high-level committee must take a decision on whether the Swami Vivekananda Memorial, located near the lake’s overflow point, should be removed.

The court stated that the committee should decide the fate of the memorial. If the decision is to retain the structure, the rationale behind this must be submitted to the court in detail.

Gold Rate 24 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,500 /- Gold 22 KT 89,700 /- Silver / Kg 98,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Top officials including the Divisional Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner, and the District Collector were present during the hearing. The court was informed that a report from the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) clarified that the memorial was not responsible for the recent flooding in Nagpur.

However, the issue of the Irrigation Department facing obstruction in installing an escape gate due to the memorial’s location was also raised in court.

The court ordered that the high-level committee, chaired by the Divisional Commissioner, must make a conclusive decision and submit its findings in the next hearing scheduled for May 2.

Advertisement