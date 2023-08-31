Woman cheated by cousin of Rs 2.50 crore in Nagpur

Nagpur: A woman was defrauded by her cousin of Rs 2.50 crore on the pretext of safeguarding the valuables from the Income Tax Department.

Jaripatka police have booked the accused on the complaint of the victim. The accused has been identified as Tanmay Naresh Dudhani (31), a resident of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, Anita Ashok Moryani (35), a resident of Blot No 54, Hemu Colony, Jaripatka, has lodged a complaint against the accused. The incident traces back to 2019 when Anita’s mother, Kanchan, fell ill and eventually passed away in May of the same year. During her mother’s illness, Tanmay arrived in Nagpur to offer support and care to Kanchan, said police.

Tanmay gradually gained Anita’s trust and even took charge of her financial matters. He became familiar with Anita’s bank account and locker details, which later became a part of his fraudulent activities.

In July 2022, Anita and her father expressed interest in purchasing a plot of land. At that time, Anita’s father had Rs 80 lakh, while Anita herself had Rs 40 lakh in their respective accounts. He advised against the land purchase, claiming that the plot was inauspicious. Tanmay managed to handle the situation by convincing Anita that the Income Tax Department might scrutinise the transaction.

Tanmay opened a bank account in his name and transferred the entire amount into it portraying that he was safeguarding the money. He also took possession of traditional ornaments, kept them in his personal locker.

He even obtained a loan of Rs 6 lakh using Anita’s credit card without her consent, added police. When confronted by Anita about the missing money and jewellery, Tanmay refused to return them. Finally, Anita approached the police and lodged a complaint.

A case under Sections 420, 406, 467 and 468 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Jaripatka Police against Tanmay Dudhani.

