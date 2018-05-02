Woman cheated by con man on pretext of updating PayTM KYC in Imambada

Nagpur: In yet another cyber crime, a young woman was cheated by a miscreant on the pretext of updating PayTM KYC in Imambada police jurisdiction on February 14, 2020.

The complainant, Ruchira Vinit Kalambkar (35), resident of Plot No. 301, B1 Wing, Archana Complex, near Medical College Square, told police that she received a call from mobile phone 7866939985 around 8 pm on February 14, 2020. The caller assured Archana of updating her PayTM KYC from her SBI account. The accused later asked Archana to download KYC app and procured all details of her Debit card. Thereafter, the trickster withdrew Rs 44,000 from Archana’s bank account fraudulently.

Imambada API Mundhe, acting on Archana’s complaint, registered a case against the unidentified miscreant under Sections 419, 420 of the IPC read with Section 66(C)(D) of IT Act and searching for him.