Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Feb 26th, 2020

    Video: Vidarbha cricketer, Saloni Allot, recalls her scuffle with burglar at dead of night

    Nagpur: As the news of a 24-year-old Saloni Allot, a Vidarbha cricketer, fighting a burglar barehanded and ultimately pinning him down outside her residence at Swami Colony Phase-I, under Gittikhadan police area, she is now talk of the town. Saloni, who got injured in the scuffle, recalled the incident in an exclusive interview with Nagpur Today.

    “It was Saturday night. I along with my parents Anju and Vinay had gone to my uncle’s place for dinner. At around 1.30 am we reached home. My parents went inside while I was parking our car. At the same time, my mother saw someone climbing the compound wall following which she called my father,” says Saloni, the Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batter.

    “Seeing my parents, the burglar scaled the boundary wall and jumped out. I had just stepped out of the car after parking it, when the man landed in front of me. There was hardly any moment to think before I acted. I pounced upon him. We both fell on construction debris placed nearby. However, he managed to roll over and get on top. It was tough, but I was able to grasp him with my legs crisscrossed over him, until my father and others reached and grabbed him too,” she added.

    In the process of overpowering the burglar and keep him away from the cloth bag in which he had two long blades, screwdriver and some other sharp tools, Saloni’s both hands got bruised due to debris.

    Following the incident, all family nembers and friends had one thing to ask, “How did you do it?” To this, Saloni says, “Frankly I don’t know.”

    Happening Nagpur
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Nagpur Crime News
    3 goons kidnap youth, threaten to kill him over old enmity in Kotwali
    3 goons kidnap youth, threaten to kill him over old enmity in Kotwali
    Woman cheated by con man on pretext of updating PayTM KYC in Imambada
    Woman cheated by con man on pretext of updating PayTM KYC in Imambada
    Maharashtra News
    कराटे च्या बेल्ट ग्रेडिंग परीक्षेला उत्स्फूर्त प्रतिसाद
    कराटे च्या बेल्ट ग्रेडिंग परीक्षेला उत्स्फूर्त प्रतिसाद
    थानेदार अजय त्रिपाठी यांचे ग्रा प गोंडेगाव व्दारे स्वागत
    थानेदार अजय त्रिपाठी यांचे ग्रा प गोंडेगाव व्दारे स्वागत
    Hindi News
    गोंदियाः दबंग रेती तस्करों के गिरेबान पर हाथ
    गोंदियाः दबंग रेती तस्करों के गिरेबान पर हाथ
    खबर का असर : सुरक्षाकर्मी बढ़ी लेकिन वेतन वही……
    खबर का असर : सुरक्षाकर्मी बढ़ी लेकिन वेतन वही……
    Trending News
    Over 50,000 travellers screened at Mumbai airport for coronavirus symptoms
    Over 50,000 travellers screened at Mumbai airport for coronavirus symptoms
    Garbage collection scam: NMC babus resort to cover up act, may spare AG, BVG with petty fine
    Garbage collection scam: NMC babus resort to cover up act, may spare AG, BVG with petty fine
    Featured News
    CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces First List of Crop Loan Waiver, Over 15,000 Farmers Benefited
    CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces First List of Crop Loan Waiver, Over 15,000 Farmers Benefited
    Maharashtra Budget session begins, BJP raises farm loan waiver issue
    Maharashtra Budget session begins, BJP raises farm loan waiver issue
    Trending In Nagpur
    3 goons kidnap youth, threaten to kill him over old enmity in Kotwali
    3 goons kidnap youth, threaten to kill him over old enmity in Kotwali
    Video: Vidarbha cricketer, Saloni Allot, recalls her scuffle with burglar at dead of night
    Video: Vidarbha cricketer, Saloni Allot, recalls her scuffle with burglar at dead of night
    Woman cheated by con man on pretext of updating PayTM KYC in Imambada
    Woman cheated by con man on pretext of updating PayTM KYC in Imambada
    Matribhasha Diwas celebrated at PDIMTR in Nagpur
    Matribhasha Diwas celebrated at PDIMTR in Nagpur
    Two men knocked dead in MIDC, Hudkeshwar
    Two men knocked dead in MIDC, Hudkeshwar
    खबर का असर : सुरक्षाकर्मी बढ़ी लेकिन वेतन वही……
    खबर का असर : सुरक्षाकर्मी बढ़ी लेकिन वेतन वही……
    रेल्वे डॉक्टर वेळेत पोहोचले नसते तर
    रेल्वे डॉक्टर वेळेत पोहोचले नसते तर
    सरपंचाची थेट निवड रद्द करणे हुकुमशाही निर्णय : बावनकुळे
    सरपंचाची थेट निवड रद्द करणे हुकुमशाही निर्णय : बावनकुळे
    शेतकर्‍यांची फसवणूक करणारे सरकार : बावनकुळे
    शेतकर्‍यांची फसवणूक करणारे सरकार : बावनकुळे
    OCHRI discounts and refunds hospital advance paid by relatives of Hinganghat burn victim
    OCHRI discounts and refunds hospital advance paid by relatives of Hinganghat burn victim
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145