Delhi violence avoidable if police had acted: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday termed as ‘unfortunate’ the incidents of violence in Delhi but refused to entertain pleas on them. A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said it will not expand the scope of petitions filed in connection with the protests at Shaheen Bagh by looking into the pleas on violence.

“These things would not have happened had police not allowed instigators to get away, the SC observed. SC Judge K M Joseph says there was lack of professionalism on part of police and gives an example of police in US and UK, and says the force has to act professionally as per law if something goes wrong.

The court said it has nothing against Delhi Police but is making remarks keeping in mind larger perspective.

The court also justifies its decision to appoint interlocutors, says it is out of box solution. It puts the Shaheen Bagh matter for hearing on March 23 saying there is need for magnanimity and for situation to cool down before Shaheen Bagh issue is taken up.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that the Delhi High Court has heard pleas connected with the violence. After this, the bench disposed the applications saying it is for the high court to take note of the matter.

The death toll in northeast Delhi communal violence rose to 18 on Wednesday from 13 the day earlier.

The Delhi High Court directed police to respond by 12:30 pm on Wednesday to a plea seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests of those involved in the ongoing communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh said a senior-level police officer, who is aware of the facts, should be present before it at 12:30 pm with instructions.

The bench said it does not require the presence of all the police officers as they are required to be at the spot of violence. The court said police does not need its direction to take action in relation to the violence and police should take suo motu action as “this is very important”.