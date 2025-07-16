Woman Caught Trying to Steal Ring at Rokde Jewellers

Advertisement



Nagpur: In an unexpected turn of events, a woman was caught on CCTV at the renowned Rokde Jewellers showroom in Nagpur quietly slipping a ring into her trouser pocket during a sales interaction. The incident took place on Tuesday and was confirmed by Paras Rokde, who heads the showroom.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was being shown jewellery by the sales staff when she discreetly attempted to conceal one of the rings, costing about Rs 50000. However, her actions were quickly noticed by the alert team, who reviewed the footage and confronted her before she could leave.

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Upon being approached, the woman admitted to the act and agreed to return the ring. As of the time this report was filed, the ring was still with the woman, and the management was deliberating on the appropriate course of action.

This incident stands as a testament to the efficiency and attentiveness of the Rokde Jewellers team, further cementing their reputation as a trusted and responsible name in the jewellery industry.

Nagpur Today will be releasing the CCTV footage on its official digital platforms soon.