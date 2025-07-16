NMC Cracks Down on Road Encroachments: Over 7,000 Penalized in Six Months

Advertisement



Nagpur: In an ongoing drive to reduce disruptions to public transport, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) nuisance detection squad has taken strict action against individuals blocking public roads for private use. From January 1 to June 30, the NMC has penalized 7,118 individuals and collected fines totaling ₹79,23,650.

The most violations were reported from the Dharampeth zone, where 1,212 people were booked for erecting unauthorized structures like pandals, marquees, and arches in front of their homes, obstructing roads. This zone alone saw the highest collection of fines, amounting to ₹17,89,200.

Hanuman Nagar zone followed closely, with 1,174 cases of illegal road obstruction. A standard penalty of ₹1,000 was imposed per violator, leading to the collection of ₹11,59,100 in fines.

Meanwhile, in the Nehru Nagar zone, 563 individuals were penalized for similar violations, resulting in ₹8,89,500 in fines.

The NMC has reiterated its commitment to keeping public roads clear and has warned citizens against encroaching on streets for personal functions or constructions. The drive is expected to continue in the coming months.