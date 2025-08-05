Woman booked for cheating electric bill customers in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A woman has been booked for cheating customers and her employer by misusing money collected at an electricity bill payment centre in Jaripatka.

Shailesh Shantaram Meshram (40), a resident of M.I.G Housing Board Colony, Nara Road, had received a tender from the MSEDCL to collect electricity bill payments. He opened a bill collection office at Sant Shiromani Kabir Multipurpose Institution, Bhim Chowk, Nara Road. The office was managed by Vaishali Prabhakar Gangulkar (21), a resident of Geeta Galaxy, Jaripatka.

Gold Rate 05 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,700 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,700/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,13,200/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Between April 22, 2024, and October 29, 2024, she collected money from customers for electricity bills. However, after receiving the payments, she cancelled the receipts in the system and kept the money for herself. This caused a total loss of Rs 2.89 lakh to both the customers and Meshram. Following Meshram’s complaint, a case was registered against Vaishali Gangulkar.