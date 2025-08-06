Advertisement



Stay informed with your daily dose of what’s happening in Nagpur! From the ongoing 36-hour water supply shutdown affecting key areas to major updates like the Ajni bridge delay, power sector support for Torrent, and AI-powered education making headlines — we’ve got your city’s pulse covered. We’re also bringing you today’s gold rates, notable achievements from local youth, a roundup of key crime updates, and your August 6 horoscope to help guide your day.



Today’s Gold Rate in Nagpur

24K Gold: ₹6,105 per gram

₹6,105 per gram 22K Gold: ₹5,590 per gram

Top News from Nagpur

Water Supply Shutdown Continues

A 36-hour water cut due to maintenance at Pench-I Water Treatment Plant affects several areas. Supply expected to resume tonight.

Industrialists Support Torrent Power

Despite concerns from MSEDCL and unions, Nagpur’s industrialists back Torrent Power’s license bid for electricity distribution.

Nagpur Astrophysicist Honored

An asteroid has been named “541801 Kendurkar” in honor of Nagpur-born astrophysicist Malhar Kendurkar’s global contribution to astronomy.

Ajni Cable-Stayed Bridge Delayed

New deadline pushed to February 2026. Ongoing monsoon also worsening road conditions and potholes.

Heritage Tree Concerns at Ayurvedic College

Redevelopment plans for the campus raise alarm over potential felling of century-old trees.

Cattle Menace Continues

Stray cattle are causing road accidents and traffic disruptions in multiple parts of the city.

Organ Donation Awareness Drive

Nagpur Municipal Corporation urges citizens to pledge organ donation as part of a statewide initiative.

Crime & Law Enforcement

Woman Booked for Electricity Bill Fraud

She allegedly misused customer payments at a billing center and defrauded both citizens and her employer.

MNS vs Yes Bank

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers protested and vandalized a Yes Bank branch over alleged unfair seizure of a borrower’s vehicle.

Name-Dropping to Threaten Police

Three individuals booked for using Minister Bawankule’s name to intimidate police officers at an unpermitted Friendship Day party.

Illegal Firearm Seized

Police arrest a man with an illegal pistol and solve 7 pending theft cases in Nagpur and Amravati.

Youth, Education & Achievements

India’s First AI Anganwadi in Nagpur

Waddhamna village launches the first AI-powered Anganwadi using digital tools like VR headsets to enhance early education.

Nagpur Girl Wins National Gold

Navanya Savvalakhe wins gold at the 54th PM Shri KVS Nationals (Under-14 category).

Badminton Title for Nagpur Champ

Pranay Sushant Gadewar clinches the men’s singles title at the District Senior Selection Tournament.

Mental Health in Focus

Two suicides—an AIIMS student and a home guard—highlight growing mental health challenges among youth and city personnel.

Horoscope Summary – August 6, 2025

♈ Aries: Bold choices bring success today.

♉ Taurus: Focus on budgeting and finances.

♊ Gemini: Communication clears misunderstandings.

♋ Cancer: Avoid overthinking. Emotional clarity needed.

♌ Leo: Good day for career steps or job news.

♍ Virgo: Don’t let small setbacks affect your flow.

♎ Libra: Balance personal and professional life today.

♏ Scorpio: Opportunities may come from unexpected sources.

♐ Sagittarius: Favorable for travel or future planning.

♑ Capricorn: Career gains possible. Stay practical.

♒ Aquarius: Social support will lift your spirits.

♓ Pisces: Focus on self-care and mental calmness.