    Published On : Thu, Jan 23rd, 2020

    Woman attacked, robbed of Rs 16 k valuables on Dighori fly over

    Nagpur :A young woman was taken aback after she was attacked and robbed of valuables worth Rs 16,000 by two robbers on Dighori fly-over in Sakkardara police station. The woman sustained injuries on her head, said police.

    A police official said that Sakina Kadir Sheikh (30), a resident of Plot No. 153, Manavshakti nagar, Kharbi Road, was heading towards home on her scooter at 8.30 pm. When she was passing through Dighori fly-over, two bike-borne robbers came behind and stopped the woman.

    One of them hit the woman her head while another persons forcibly snatched away Rs 1,000/- an i-phone and other documents collectively worth Rs 16,000/-.

    The accused immediately fled the spot before anyone could reach the spot to help the woman. Sakkardara police have registered the case under Sections 394 and 34 of Indian Penal Code. Further investigtion is on.

