Kartik cracks NDA, to join Naval Academy

Nagpur : Realising his dream of serving Indian Armed Forces, city boy Kartik Pravin Lakhe has cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination, recently.

Kartik got selected to join the prestigious Indian Naval Academy (INA) for 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) in Ezhimala. Kartik’s father Pravin Lakhe is an owner of a medical shop in Wadi while his mother is a home-maker.

Kartik is a student of KendriyaVidyalaya Ambajhari. Kartik was guided by his uncle Sudhir Lakhe for NDA preparations. Kartik joined INA, Ezhimala in Kerala, recently