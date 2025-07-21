Woman Arrested with Nearly 7 kg Ganja from Trolley Bag at Nagpur Railway Station

Advertisement



Nagpur – A major security scare erupted at Nagpur Railway Station when an unclaimed trolley bag was discovered in coach B/3 of the Gondwana Express. The incident took place during a routine security check on Platform No. 4, prompting officials to call the bomb detection and disposal squad. However, instead of explosives, the bag was found to contain a large quantity of ganja (cannabis), leading to the arrest of a woman in connection with the case.

The trolley bag was located beneath berth number 28 in the B/3 coach. Since no passenger came forward to claim it, the Railway Police alerted the bomb squad. During the operation, officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis emanating from the bag.

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Suspicion fell on a woman seated at berth number 32 in the same coach. She was later identified as Sukna Awadhesh Mehra, and upon interrogation, she confessed to owning the bag. A search revealed four tightly packed bundles wrapped in cellophane tape, containing 6.91 kg of ganja, along with an Aadhaar card, a mobile phone, and some cash.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is currently underway.

Ask ChatGPT