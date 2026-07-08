Woman alleges rape on false promise of marriage, blackmail

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Nagpur: A 27-year-old woman has accused a man of repeatedly raping her on the false promise of marriage, blackmailing her with her private photographs and videos, and later assaulting and abusing her with caste-based slurs. Based on her complaint, New Kamptee Police have registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to police, the complainant came into contact with the 24-year-old accused, identified as Harsh, in September 2025. Their friendship gradually developed into a romantic relationship. The woman alleged that the accused assured her that he would marry her and, on that pretext, established physical relations with her on several occasions.

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The complainant further alleged that during their relationship, the accused secretly recorded her objectionable photographs and videos on his mobile phone. He then allegedly threatened to make the images and videos public and used them to blackmail her into continuing the relationship. She claimed that the accused repeatedly raped her against her will while continuing to promise marriage, but later refused to marry her.

According to the complaint, the woman later learnt that the accused was leaving for Rishikesh and went to Nagpur Railway Station to speak to him. She alleged that the accused assaulted her at the station and also humiliated her by using caste-related abusive remarks.

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Acting on the complaint, New Kamptee Police have registered an offence under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of rape, criminal intimidation and assault, along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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