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Nagpur: BJP MLA Pravin Datke on Tuesday raised the issue of rampant illegal sand mining and transportation in Maharashtra, demanding stringent action against those involved in the alleged sand mining racket. Through a Calling Attention Motion in the State Assembly, he urged the Revenue Department to crack down on illegal excavation at sand ghats and recover penalties imposed on offenders.

Datke alleged that illegal sand extraction continued unabated at the Brahmapuri sand ghat in Chandrapur district even after the expiry of the authorised mining period. He informed the House that complaints regarding the illegal operations had earlier been submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

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Following the complaints, the local Tehsildar conducted a spot inspection, while the District Collector ordered an inquiry and submitted a detailed report. Based on the findings, the authorities imposed a penalty of Rs 55 crore on those responsible for the illegal mining. However, Datke alleged that despite the hefty fine, not a single rupee has been recovered and illegal sand extraction continues unabated.

The legislator further informed the House that in March 2026, he had written to the Chandrapur District Collector seeking complete details regarding the auction of the Brahmapuri sand ghat for the financial years 2025-26 and 2026-27. In response, the Collector provided copies of the work order, contract documents, details of the available sand reserves, royalty collected from sand sales and the environmental clearance granted for the sand ghat.

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During the discussion, Datke questioned whether the government would initiate action against those found guilty based on the inquiry into illegal sand mining at all sand ghats in Brahmapuri tehsil and ensure full recovery of the Rs 55-crore penalty imposed on the offenders.

Responding to the issue, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule assured the Assembly that the inquiry report would be re-examined and appropriate action would be taken based on its findings. He also assured that the government would take a decision after reviewing the matter in detail.

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