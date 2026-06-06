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Nagpur: Hingna Police have registered a case against a man accused of extorting cash and gold ornaments from a married woman by threatening to kill her husband and later allegedly raping her.

According to police, the 26-year-old complainant, a resident of the Hingna area, was acquainted with the accused, identified as Vishnu Marotrao Bankar. The two were reportedly in regular contact over the phone.

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The woman alleged that the accused repeatedly threatened to kill her husband and used the threats to extort money and gold ornaments from her over a period of time. According to the complaint, the accused allegedly collected cash and valuables worth Rs 2.60 lakh.

Police said the woman further alleged that despite receiving the money and jewellery, the accused continued demanding more. When she expressed her inability to meet the demands, he allegedly pressured her into a physical relationship.

The complaint states that the accused allegedly took the woman to an OYO hotel in Narsala and forcibly established physical relations against her will.

Following the incident, the woman approached Hingna Police Station along with her husband and lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched a search for the accused, who is currently absconding.

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