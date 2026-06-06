Two Juveniles Nabbed After Rs 3.9 Lakh Theft in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A major burglary in the Koradi area took a dramatic turn when alert residents chased and apprehended two juvenile suspects, while two of their accomplices managed to flee with stolen valuables worth nearly Rs 4 lakh.

The incident occurred in Smruti Nagar under Koradi police station limits. Complainant Moin Jalil Khan had gone with his family to attend a wedding function when burglars allegedly targeted his locked residence.

According to police, the accused broke into the house and decamped with gold jewellery, cash and other valuables collectively worth Rs 3.90 lakh.

Gold Rate June 06 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 152,600 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,41,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,46,200/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

As the suspects were leaving the house, local residents reportedly became suspicious and attempted to stop them. Police said the accused allegedly brandished knives in an effort to intimidate the crowd and escape.

Despite the threat, residents managed to overpower and detain two juvenile suspects before handing them over to the police. However, two other accomplices escaped with the stolen property.

Koradi Police have registered a case of housebreaking, theft and offences under the Arms Act. Efforts are underway to trace the absconding accused and recover the stolen valuables.

The release of the detained juveniles after completion of legal formalities has reportedly sparked resentment among some residents, who have demanded strict action against all those involved in the crime.

Advertisement