Speeding city bus hits 3 motorcycles at Pardi Chowk; major tragedy averted

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Nagpur: A major road accident was narrowly avoided at the busy Pardi Chowk junction on Friday night when a speeding city bus collided with three motorcycles, triggering panic among commuters and bystanders. Fortunately, all the riders escaped without serious injuries.

The incident occurred at around 8 pm near Bharat Petrol Pump at Pardi Chowk, one of the city’s busiest traffic intersections.

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According to eyewitnesses, the city bus was taking a turn at high speed when it suddenly came in the path of three motorcyclists approaching the junction from the Bhandara Road side. The riders reportedly had little time to react as the bus negotiated the turn.

The motorcycles collided with the bus and were dragged underneath its wheels, creating a chaotic scene at the intersection. Witnesses said the impact left the bikes badly damaged and caused alarm among people present at the spot.

Despite the frightening nature of the crash, all three riders managed to escape in time and avoided being trapped under the vehicle. No serious injuries were reported, making it a narrow escape from what could have been a fatal accident.

The incident led to brief tension at the scene as local residents and commuters gathered around the damaged vehicles. Traffic movement was affected for some time before normalcy was restored.

The accident has once again raised concerns over speeding and reckless driving by heavy vehicles on city roads, particularly at crowded intersections where even a momentary lapse can lead to disastrous consequences. Authorities are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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