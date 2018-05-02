Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Oct 29th, 2019

Woman abandons newborn on footpath in Sadar, booked

Nagpur: In a horrific incident, a woman reportedly abandoned her newborn baby boy on a pavement between LIC Square and Railway Station in Sadar on Monday evening. The woman aged between 20 and 25 first sat on the footpath for a while before abandoning the baby boy, informed roadside vendors to Sadar police.

According to police, the woman with a 4-day old boy was plying between LIC Square and Railway Station continuously before taking a halt in between, at around 3.30 pm. She stayed there for around an hour before leaving the boy.

Though the vendors tried to find the woman, however, she had managed to escape owing to rush in the area, said the Sadar police.

Soon as the local vendors alerted Sadar police, the cops rushed to the spot and immediately rushed the baby boy to Mayo Hospital. In the meantime, cops have booked the accused woman under Sections 317 of the IPC and started the investigation in the matter.

