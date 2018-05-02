Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Oct 29th, 2019

Nandkishore Sarda, Anant Agrawal & Ganpatrai Agrawal to be Honored with NCCL Awards 2019

Nagpur Chamber of Commerce Limited years every year selects dignitaries from the city in the field of Industry, Trade and Service sector who have excelled in their respective fields and have established their name which gives inspiration to the coming generation.

This year NCCL has selected, Shri. Nandkishore Sarda (Chairman – Shardashree Ispat Ltd., Botibori, Nagpur) from the field of Industry, Shri. Anant Agrawal (Managing Director of Sangita Sales Pvt. Ltd., Nagpur) from the field of Trade and Shri. Ganpatrai Agrawal (Managing Director of Beralia Roadlines Pvt. Ltd., Nagpur) from the field of Service Sector for the NCCL Award- 2019.

Diwali get together and NCCL Awards function at 7.00 PM on Tuesday, November 5th at Press Club, Opp. Institute of Science, Civil Lines, Nagpur.

NCCL President – Vishnukumar Pacheriwala and Secretary – Anil Sharma requested all members of Nagpur Chamber of Commerce Ltd. representative of trade & industries associates to attend the programe in large numbers.

