Man dies of electrocution in Jaripatka

Nagpur: A man died of electrocution while cleaning a water tank on the roof of his house under Jaripatka police on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Trilokchand Sharma (32), a resident of Mahatma Gandhi School, Jaripatka.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 pm when Pankaj went on the terrace to clean the water tank.

The Diwali lightning of the house was connected through iron rod which was placed near the tank. While getting inside the tank, Pankanj came in the contact with the rod and died of electrocution.

In the meantime, Jaripatka police have registered a case of accidental death in this connection and launched further investigation.