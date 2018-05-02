Wockhardt Hospital – Rotary Club conduct Mega Vaccination Drive

Nagpur: Wockhardt Hospital, Nagpur is conducting a Mega Scale vaccination drive on this Sunday (4th July, 2021) in association with Rotary Club of Nagpur Elite with an aim to inoculate five thousand beneficiaries.

A recent study has forecasted that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to hit India around July 15. As predicted by the experts, ramped vaccination strategies can cut COVID cases during 3rd wave peak by 85%. Thus, it becomes important to get vaccinated and give vaccinations on a large scale.

This Mega drive being organized by the hospital focuses on covering a large number of people in a single day to ramp up the scale of vaccination and to increase population which has received at least first dose of the jab before the forecasted third wave hits.

“We are conducting this drive to cover a huge number of people in a single day. However, at the same time we will also ensure that all the safety norms are followed. The entire drive will happen with a channelized process and maintaining all norms and requirements of social distancing”, said Mr. Abhinandan Dastenavar, Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospital. “Emergency medical rooms, doctors, medicines and equipment required will be in place to attend to people in case of any requirement”, he added.

“Rotary Club of Nagpur Elite is a social organization which has participated in eradication of polio worldwide. The organization is now joining hands with one of India’s best chain of hospitals to contribute in eradication of COVID”, said Mr. Shubhankar Patil, President of Rotary Club of Nagput Elite. “We are working together for a common goal to ensure that Nagpurians are saved from the fatal disease and their vaccination process is completed smoothly, without any rush and in less time”, he added.

The hospital has requested the beneficiaries to ensure that prior registrations are done 07126624100 / 07126624799 before arriving at the vaccination centre- Sai sabha Gruh, behind New Wockhardt Hospital, Shankar Nagar, Nagpur.

Citizens above the age of 18 can get vaccinated for Covishield and Covaxin for first as well as second dosages.

Rates are as per Government

Covishield- 780/-

Covaxin – 1410/-