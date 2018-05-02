Wockhardt hospital ropes in for Covid-19 treatment; first private hospital in entire region to be permitted for the treatment

Nagpur: Taking a new leap, in the healthcare achievements, Gandhinagar unit of Wockhardt Hospital, Nagpur will now be first private hospital in the region to treat Covid-19 patients.

Wockhardt which has 2 independent hospitals in Nagpur (half km away from each other) has started treatment of Covid patients in one of its hospitals

The 45 bedded unit of the hospital, located in Gandhinagar has been converted into a Covid Hospital which will exclusively treat Covid cases only.

The 125 bedded unit of the hospital located in Shankar Nagar will remain multispecialty hospital treating Non- Covid patients.

The Covid hospital will have a highly qualified and experienced team of consultants in Critical care and Internal Medicine – Dr. Nirmal Jaiswal, Dr. Ajay Sakhare, Dr. Atul Somani, Dr. Swapna Khanzode and Dr. Vaibhav Agrawal.

Other healthcare staffs of the hospital have been given a rigorous training in handling the covid patients. After a series of mock drills and dry runs, the exclusive covid hospital was started today.

The treatment will be available is well equipped ambience with high class facilities. “With this initiative, we aim to lend a helping hand to the local government in treating the constantly surging Covid cases in city and periphery”, said Mrs. K. Sujatha, Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospitals, Nagpur. “We feel glad to be able to contribute fight against this pandemic. Our two units have now been divided in Covid and Non-Covid hospitals to make sure that both category of patients receive proper treatment”, she added.

The hospital has a comprehensive plan for treating covid patients without affecting the Non Covid patients. Wockhardt Hospitals have always been a renowned name in city for their landmark accomplishments in the healthcare sector in central India. The Non Covid Hospital at Shankar Nagar offers treatment in trauma, Emergency, Neuro surgery, Ortho surgery, cardiac surgery & cardiology, Kidney transplant services and many more 24*7 and are now starting a separate covid hospital adding a feather to its cap.

For further information please contact- 0712 6624799, 0712 6624444.