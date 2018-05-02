Wockhardt hospital refuses dead body to kin over pending dues, admin denies allegations

Nagpur: After the kin of a Jabalpur based man, who died while undergoing an operation, failed to pay for the procedure, which costs Rs 3.33 lakh, the hospital authorities have reportedly refused to release the body almost for a day, alleged the deceased’s brother on Tuesday.. Though, hospital administration clarified that hospital didn’t withhold the body but it is the kin of the deceased who left the premises after death on the pretext of making travel arrangements to reach their native place.

According to Jabalpur resident Bobby Yadav, his brother Chetan complained of acute liver problem following which he was rushed to Shankar Nagar based Wockhardt Hospital on May 19. Initially, he had paid Rs 10,000 advance. The very next day put him on ventilator. Two days back the hospital authorities sought Rs 1.5 lakh on the pretext of operation. However, when Bobby expressed his insufficiency to pay the amount, they behaved in objectionable manner, he alleged.

Chetan succumbed to his illness on May 25. However, the hospital refused to hand over the body, stating that I needed to pay the Rs 3.33 lakh bill first. Following police’s intervening the hospital authorities handover the body of my brother, Bobby contended.

However the hospital authorities denied the allegation on their part. Speaking with Nagpur Today, K Sujata, Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospital said that these are baseless allegations and hospital staff never refused to handover the body and said such incidents are demotivating and discouraging for health professionals.

“The patient was referred to us from Jabalpur. He was already in critical condition. His relative gave us undertaking that they will pay the entire dues at the time of discharge. Hence, we never bother seeking money given the current scenarios. Unfortunately, patient died on Monday, following which the kin refused to pay the bills and left the hospital premises on the pretext of travel arrangements to take body home,” said the Centre Head.

“The very next day, the kin accompanied with some locals barged inside the hospital with false accusations. They doll out threats and intimated the entire staff,” said K Sujata.