WMO organizes ‘Eid Milan’ programme to foster community unity in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Women’s Wing of the World Memon Organisation (WMO) hosted an Eid Milan program here, on Sunday, April 30, 2022. The event was organized by Nagpur’s first Chairperson of the WMO Ladies Wing, Sana Parvez Opai, and her team, under the guidance of Mashila Naviwala, the WMO NIC ladies Chairperson and First Lady Trustee from India.

The program began with a warm welcome by Opai, who introduced herself as the first-ever ladies Chairperson in the Nagpur Memon community. She welcomed the “wadeel” ladies, the elders of the community, who had contributed their valuable experience to the community over the years. Hamida Faruk Bawla, Bilkis Bai Tawakkal, Rashida Bai Bawani, Mehrun Bai Rangwala, Rubina Parekh, and Yasmeen Yunus Opai were felicitated with a beautiful momento and flowers.

The program continued with a Quranic Verse Qirat by Baby Ayesha Kamani and a Naat by Baby Shafia Kamani & Swaleha Fatima. The community ladies who were going for Hajj were felicitated and given a Namaz chadar and flowers. The program was hosted by Sadaf Merchant, who briefed the ladies about WMO’s process, functions, and motive. The City Chairperson’s introduction and her achievements in social work were also presented.

The City Chairperson, Sana Opai, held a gift ceremony to motivate the children who had observed their first Roza in the Ramadan of 2023. Additionally, the children who had completed the Qur’an by this year’s Ramadaan were also gifted. In total, 65 children were given gifts, and a Quiz for children was held on Islamic knowledge, where six winners were chosen among them. Sheerkhurma was served along with snacks.

The program ended with a lucky draw, as coupons were given at the entrance, and five prizes were given to the lucky winners. The program concluded with a surprise announcement made by the City Chairperson, Sana Opai, regarding the formation of the ladies wing of Maskasath Nagpur Memon Jamat. Women who were willing to join for the betterment of the community were invited to write their names. Other upcoming events for the WMO ladies wing were also announced, including a Medical Camp for women and children and Pre-wedding Counselling to our girls on Islamic values.

Sana Opai thanked everyone for their presence and participation, and the event concluded on a positive note. The Eid Milan program was a successful initiative to bring together the community, motivate children, and empower women to take an active role in community development.

