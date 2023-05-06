Machan Census in Pench Tiger Reserve draws nature enthusiasts, spotting Tigers, other wildlife

Nagpur: The Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra recently conducted a machan census under the Nisarg Anubhav Programme, and it proved to be a popular event among nature enthusiasts. The census was an opportunity for people to spot various animals, including tigers, in their natural habitat.

Deputy Director of Pench Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra, revealed that the machan census was an excellent initiative to connect nature enthusiasts with the wildlife and natural beauty of the reserve. The census provides a platform for wildlife conservation and encourages people to appreciate and protect the natural world.

The reserve offered 34 machans in the buffer ranges of Paoni uc and Nagalwadi for nature enthusiasts to observe the animals. Although the last date for applications was April 25th, the programme received more than 150 applications, including some from other states. Participants were selected on a first come, first serve basis, and seven female participants were among the 34 selected.

During the census, people sighted a variety of animals such as Indian gaur, wild dog, spotted deer, sambhar, blue bull mongoose, wild cat, porcupine, and many others. The machans in the buffer range provided sightings of 224 animals in total. Meanwhile, the field staff conducted the census in the core area of the tiger reserve using 70 machans, managing to spot over 1,000 animals. The highest number of 475 animals was seen from 15 machans in the Chorbahuli range.

