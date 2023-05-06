Nagpur’s Midas Hospital raises bar with cutting-edge technology for bowel exams

Nagpur: Doctors from Midas Hospital in Nagpur have successfully examined the entire 20 feet of the small intestine in just 18 minutes using a promising new technology called Motorized Spiral Enteroscopy. This breakthrough was achieved in four patients with various conditions of the small intestine, such as bleeding, inflammation with narrowing, and cancer.

The small intestine has always been difficult to access by the endoscopic method because of its length and tortuosity. Traditional techniques were laborious, time-consuming, and required anesthesia. Earlier, it used to take up to two hours for complete visualization of the small intestine. However, with the Motorized Spiral Enteroscopy system, the entire small bowel can be visualized across the oral cavity, and the scope can reach the transverse colon in only 18 minutes. This new technology has revolutionized the field of small bowel endoscopy.

The Motorized Spiral Enteroscopy system features a long, flexible tube with a rotating tip that allows for precise navigation through the small intestine. The procedure is performed under sedation, and patients typically experience minimal discomfort. The operating doctors are given a user-controlled motorized handle and a footswitch to control the scope.

This new technology allows doctors to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal conditions with greater accuracy and efficiency. It can be used to take a biopsy, remove small tumors, dilate narrowing, remove foreign bodies, and stop bleeding. Some of the conditions that can be diagnosed and treated with Motorized Spiral Enteroscopy include obscure gastrointestinal bleeding, small bowel tumors, Crohn’s disease, and small bowel strictures.

Dr. Shrikant Mukewar, the gastroenterologist who performed the procedure, said, “We are the first to launch this latest technology in Central India. This allows us to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal conditions with greater accuracy and efficiency.” Dr Sridhar Sundaram from Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, and Dr Saurabh Mukewar from Midas performed these procedures

Overall, Motorized Spiral Enteroscopy is a promising new technology that has the potential to revolutionize small bowel endoscopy. With this breakthrough, doctors can access the small intestine more easily and quickly, allowing for more accurate diagnoses and more efficient treatments.

