With Vajramuth success, Shiv Sena likely to stake claim on East Nagpur Assembly seat

Overall, if Congress or Shiv Sena wins Nagpur East, it is certain that the MLA will be from Chaturvedi family, junior Dushyant or senior Satish

Nagpur: Due to the success of the Vajramuth meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in East Nagpur Assembly constituency where Shiv Sena once had a good strength. At that time BJP was with Shiv Sena. Now the political picture has changed and Congress and NCP are on their side. Therefore, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Sena has almost decided to stake a claim on this constituency, a report in local media said.

During the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, the then Congress candidate and senior leader Satish Chaturvedi was troubled twice by Sena candidates. On behalf of Shiv Sena, Praveen Barde had made good progress. The possibility of him getting elected was strong. But a Janata Dal candidate led to a split in votes and Chaturvedi won. After that, Shekhar Savarbandhe, fed up with Chaturvedi’s own politics, left the Congress.

Advertisement

Shekhar Savarbandhe joined the Shiv Sena and was nominated as the East Nagpur candidate. This time it was a very tough match. Savarbandhe had taken votes in lakhs. But BSP’s candidate played spoilsport. BJP’s then Corporator Ashok Goyal rebelled and polled nearly 20,000 votes, contesting the election on the BSP’s ticket.

Savarbandhe had tried to defeat Goyal in the NMC Standing Committee elections. This move had left Goyal outraged. Goyal said that he had defended himself by contesting on the BSP ticket. After that, BJP took back this constituency and left South Nagpur for Shiv Sena.

Shekhar Savarbandhe was denied the ticket at the last minute even though he was the District President at that time. As this happened twice, Savarbandhe deserted Shiv Sena. He is currently in NCP.

The one-time opponents Chaturvedi and Savarbandhe have to face each other again due to Maha Vikas Aghadi. They also have to shake hands with Shiv Sainiks. Abhijit Vanjari, an MLC from the graduate assembly constituency, is also eyeing this constituency. He has previously contested Assembly elections from here. But at that time Congress did not wholeheartedly support him.

Satish Chaturvedi left East Nagpur and tried his luck in the South Nagpur Assembly seat but faced defeat. Due to internal strife and suspension action in the Congress, he went into exile. Now they are active again. It is being said that if East Nagpur goes to Shiv Sena, it Junior means Dushyant and if Congress refuses, senior means Satish Chaturvedi will remain the candidate.

Overall, if Congress or Shiv Sena wins Nagpur East, it is certain that the MLA will be from Chaturvedi family. But it will be interesting to see how much the workers of both the parties will like this matter in their stride.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement