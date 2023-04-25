NMC urges Nagpurians to participate in fight against dengue

Nagpur: A team of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) conducted research on parameters causing dengue disease in Nagpur in the last five years from 2018 to 2022. The team was headed by Dr Jasmin Mulani, NMC’s Malaria Officer. Other members of the team comprised of Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, Associate Professor, Respiratory Medicine, IGGMC, Nagpur, Dr Gyanshankar Mishra, Assistant Director, Health Services (Malaria), Dr Shyam Nimgade and NMC’s Health Medical Officer Dr Narendra Bahirwar.

During the research period, a total of 2470 dengue patients were detected and the total positivity rate was 14.27%. Total 17,306 samples were tested for the IgM ELISA examination. An average number of dengue patients found was 7 per month. Dengue positivity rate was 6.4% to 24.3%.

Annual trend of dengue related parameters:

Advertisement

Environmental factors and remedy: In the research, inspection of various environmental factors and public health measures in curbing the spread of dengue was conducted. It was found that monthly container index was 1.15. It means that mosquito larva was breeding in the water stored in the containers.

Guppy fish:

Guppy fish feed on mosquito larvae and can help control mosquito populations in water storage containers. It was 1736.5 per month. This has successfully reduced the number of dengue deaths.

Weather update was obtained from RMC (Regional Meteorological Station), Nagpur. Average monthly rainfall was 26.05 mm (inter-quartile range) from 1.0000 to 69.1135 mm. This creates breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Unseasonal rains have also increased the risk of dengue. Therefore, people need to be more careful to avoid water logging in their houses during monsoons.

Various determinants of dengue related parameters:

Dengue fever is caused by an Aedes mosquito. This research suggests that the number of Aedes mosquitoes in an area (Aedes density) is influenced by three important factors. Percentage of containers containing water with mosquito larvae (container index), percentage of houses with mosquito larvae (house index) and rainfall in the area

Two factors play an important role in dengue transmission. The higher the container index and house index, the higher the dengue cases. Throwing guppy fish into the stored water such as containers, coolers and actions taken by NMC staff have successfully reduced the number of deaths due to dengue.

Measures for citizens to prevent the spread of dengue:

Wear clothes that cover the entire body. E.g. Full sleeve shirts and pants. Use of mosquito nets while sleeping at night. Close-fitting curtains or wire mesh should be placed over doors and windows. Keep the water container covered.

5.Empty wWater tanks, containers, coolers, plant pots etc. at least once in a week. Should be dried.

Do not choke drains by throwing garbage. Gutters and roofs of houses should also be checked for proper drainage.I

By following these guidelines, people can help prevent the spread of dengue and protect themselves and their families.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement