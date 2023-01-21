With rapid growth, Besa-Ghogli is new Nagar Panchayat in Nagpur

Nagpur: A new Nagar Panchayat, Besa-Ghogali, was notified by Maharashtra Government by clubbing Besa-Beltarodi, Pipla, and Ghoghali villages. On Friday, Urban Development Department (UDD) issued the notification demarcating the boundaries of the Nagar Panchayat, signifying the transition of rural parts of the district into urban.

The four villages are witnessing fast urbanisation as people are migrating to the outskirts of the city resulting in the coming up of several new residential colonies. The area, so far, was administered by the respective Group Gram Panchayat. Besa-Beltarodi formed one cluster, Pipla and Ghoghali had separate elected bodies. However, the Gram Panchayats were having limited revenue sources and limited power. The citizens were not getting the desired level of civic amenities and service. Hence, for the last few years, the elected representatives from these villages were pitching for merging the rural areas with Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

A few years back, the Besa-Beltarodi Gat Gram Panchayat had adopted a resolution seeking merger of the two villages with NMC. However UDD shot down the move and instead started moves to create Nagar Panchayat. The UDD notification listed the details of transitional areas — Survey No. 1- 96 of village Besa, Survey No. 1-142 of Beltarodi, Survey No. 1-221 of Pipla and Survey No. 1-41 of Ghogli. The State Government has invited objections within 30-days of publication of notification about transition to Nagar Panchayat. Further the boundaries notified states that the Nagar Panchayat’s Eastern Boundary would form in Besa circle survey No. 82 to 93 bordering Mouza Pipla adjacent to survey No. 67 to 94 running along with boundary of Mouza Ghoghali.

Further, the Eastern stretch would stretch till boundary of Hudkeshwar with Mouza Pipla in Survey Nos. 199, 200, 214, 215, 216, 217, 218, 5, 6, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 20, 21, 26, 31, 33, 34, 39 and 40. To the West Besa Circle survey No. 35 to 38 with boundary of Mouza Somalwada in NMC limit to survey No. 28 to 14 with boundary of Mouza Chichbhavan. also Mouza Pipla boundary to Besa in survey no. 141, 142, 144, 156, 157, 159 and 160. Towards South in Beltarodi Circle Survey No. 10 to 7 bordering Mouza Shankarpur in Survey No. 135 to 141 with boundary of Mouza GotarPanjari.

Similarly, Mouza Pipla in Kahalgaon Boundary in Survey No. 58, 57, 53, 52, 44/B, 43, 42, 41 and 40. In the North in Besa circle survey No. 63/1, 2, 3 to 76 running with boundary of Mouza Manewada in NMC jurisdiction at survey No. 62 to 39/2, with boundary of Mouza Babulkheda, Omkar Nagar. Also in Pipla Circle and Mouza Chikhali in survey No. 166, 167, 170 to 176, 194, 195, 197 and 198.

