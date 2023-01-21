First look of Vipin Agnihotri’s web series “Catch 22” goes viral, wins hearts

Nagpur: The first look of Vipin Agnihotri’s web series “Catch 22” has gone viral. The award winning writer and film director Vipin Agnihotri’s upcoming web series “Catch-22” is winning hearts of the audience even before its release with over 3 million views on Instagram.

Excited to receive so much love, Vipin Agnihotri says that the special thing about this web series is that VFX has been used very well and the story is also completely new. This web series will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar in the month of April. Vipin Agnihotri is hopeful that this web series will touch new heights of success and will get a lot of love from the audience.

