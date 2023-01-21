Rs 81 crore earmarked for MIHAN project affected people

Nagpur: For the development of Mihan Project, the Finance and Planning Commission had approved the allocation of 60% of the budgetary provision i.e. Rs 58.25 crore to the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC. However, now the General Administration Department has decided to distribute the total amount of Rs 81 on the budget distribution system.

This fund has been made available for land acquisition, rehabilitation and 12.5 percent grant, construction of access road in Jaitala of Indian Air Force and claims under Sections 18 and 28 of civil court. A provision of Rs 323. 61 crore was made in the budget for all these works in the financial year 2022-23. An amount of Rs 113.26 crore was distributed this year.

Company will have full responsibility

Now an amount of Rs 81 crore has been made available for compensation claims in civil courts under certain conditions. The development works for which this amount has been distributed, it will be spent for that work only. Its full responsibility will be of Maharashtra Airport Development Company. It has been clearly mentioned in the letter of the General Administration Department that by conducting a review meeting from time to time regarding the amount and presenting the utilization certificate of the expenditure incurred in the prescribed period to the government.

