With rains, dengue spreading its tentacles in Nagpur district

Nagpur: With monsoon at its peak in Nagpur, the dreaded dengue is also spreading its tentacles in the district. In the first seven days of July, Nagpur district (NMC and ZP regions) has reported 19 cases of dengue, while the division comprising six districts has reported 35.

Nagpur city has reported nine patients of dengue requiring hospitalization. While the administration is on toes to control the spread of dengue, doctors have appealed to people to be careful and prevent mosquito-breeding to avoid last year-like situation. Last year, dengue had wreaked havoc with more than 3,500 cases and 24 deaths, the highest in the last eight years.

Dengue is a vector-borne disease and extremely painful. The infection spreads through Aedes mosquito sting which causes severe flu-like disease. Air coolers used during summer are the most prominent breeding grounds for these mosquitoes. As a result, NMC has initiated house-to-house surveys of breeding grounds.

According to Dr Jasmin Mulani, Malaria and Filaria Officer of NMC, one more suspected patient of dengue was detected in the Dharampeth zone on Monday. By Monday, the civic body had surveyed 4,513 houses in the city. Of these, dengue larvae were found in 138 homes and 146 containers and 68 air coolers. In addition, seven patients with fever were also found, said Dr Mulani.

NMC Zonal teams emptied 81 air coolers while 404 coolers were treated with 1% tamefos solution. Total 1,044 coolers were treated with 2% diflubenzuron tablets. Guppy fishes were released in 59 air coolers.

The civic body has been surveying houses around the confirmed dengue patients on priority. But under the dengue prevention programme, every citizen should take care that mosquitoes do not thrive anywhere in their home or area. In case of any mild symptoms related to dengue, consult your doctor immediately, said Dr Mulani.

In Maharashtra, 1,046 cases of dengue have been reported between January 1 and June 30. Pune accounts for the highest share of 300+ dengue cases in the state.

