Nagpur man hides two past marriages from 3rd wife, booked for cheating

Advertisement

Nagpur: Jaripatka Police have booked a 31-year-old man for allegedly cheating and manhandling his wife after the latter got to know about his previous two marriages.

The accused has been identified as as Rahul Mahesh Bhalekar (31), the accused is a resident of Plot No 89, Manish Nagar.

Advertisement

According to police sources, a resident of Kamal Chowk, Jaripaka, 27-year-old Sudha (name changed) was married to Rahul on December 15, 2017. It was a love marriage. The couple was blessed with a girl child who is now three years old.

Later, Sudha came to know that Rahul had married twice and she was her husband’s third wife. When Sudha asked him about his previous marriages, he came to her mother’s house on Monday.

After an argument with Sudha, Rahul thrashed her. He also threatened her with dire consequences.

As Rahul kept her in the dark about his two previous marriages, she lodged a complaint with the police.

On the basis of the victim’s complaint, Jaripatka Police registered a case under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 494 (Marrying again during lifetime of wife or husband), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Rahul.

Further investigations are underway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement