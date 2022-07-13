Orange Alert for Nagpur on July 13, 14

Advertisement

Nagpur: Overnight heavy downpour from Tuesday evening lashed the city causing water-logging in several areas on Wednesday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued ‘Orange Alert’ from July 13 to 14 for Nagpur and ‘Red Alert’ for Chandrapur and Yavatmal between July 13 and 14.

The heavy rains caused water-logging at all low-lying areas of the city. Narendra Nagar RuB and Manish Nagar RuB were again water-logged, which restricted the traffic movement for hours. Uprooting of trees and power failure in different parts of the city was also reported late night. The Fire and Emergency Services and MSEDCL teams were busy in removing uprooted trees and restoring power supply at different places.

On Wednesday morning, District Collector Vimala R has also advised people living alongside river and low-laying area to be on alert and avoid venturing out if not needed.

