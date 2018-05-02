With no takers, many engg, diploma colleges in region face bleak future

Nagpur: Education scenario in city as well as State appears to be dark as far as college education is concerned. Except for some elite engineering and diploma colleges, the condition of other colleges is precarious. The reason is amply clear. On one hand, the State Government is not providing OBC, SC, ST grants on regular basis and on the other hand, banks hesitate and leave the colleges in lurch when approached for loans. The net result is disastrous for students who are deprived of jobs even after receiving degrees.

According to sources, the State is being ruled by BJP Government and hundred percent colleges are being run by Congressmen. Except for two dozen educational institutes approximately in Nagpur district, rest of the colleges are facing financial crisis. With money crunch, these educational institutes are making salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff in the gaps of 4-8 months. The outcome is below par education standards. After struggling and receiving degrees ‘with half knowledge’ the students are neglected by many top companies for suitable placement. The lucky ones who get jobs, are being offered meagre salaries. The net outcome is that the number of students opting admissions in engineering and diploma colleges in Vidarbha is declining year after year.

20,000 seats but only 9000 takers:

There are almost 60 degree and diploma engineering colleges across the state, mainly in its rural parts may soon face closure. In these 60 colleges more than 40% of the seats are lying vacant through the admission process which is almost over in these colleges.

In engineering colleges affiliated to RTM Nagpur University, there are 20,000 seats in various faculties. But in the academic year, only 9000 registrations have been made. The rest of registrations have been made for Architecture and Pharmacy. Out of these colleges, the deemed colleges succeed in attracting around 2500 students. Nearly 1000-2000 students take admissions in colleges of Pune and other cities.

Banks resort to newer curbs for loans:

Procuring loans from banks, nowadays, has become a herculean task. For proving loans to educational institutes, banks exert pressure mortgage of institute building apart from mortgage of 60 percent personal property. Because of the rigid norms, the educational institutes have to toil hard for years to procure loans. Even then, loans are not guaranteed.

In last four years, Maharashtra has been seeing a steady increase in vacant seats. It appears that no steps were taken to ensure colleges do not face shutdown.