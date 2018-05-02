Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Harsh, Manas, Niel, Sakshi selected for ‘Thailand Open Karate Championship 2019’

Nagpur: Four karate players and a coach of MITSUYA-KAI Hayashi-ha Shito-Ryu Karate-Do India’s Hanshi Dr Zakir Khan have been selected to represent Indian Karate Team to participate in “Thailand Open International Karate-do Championship 2019,” to be held between July 10 and 14 2019 at Huamark Indoor Stadium, Sports Authority of Thailand, Ramkhamheng Road, Huamark, Bangkok, Thailand. The selection was done on June 9 and 11 2019 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

The players selected are Harsh Suke in CADETS (14 & 15 Years) Category for KATA & KUMITE of Podar International, Pimpri Chanchwad, Manas Raut in CADETS (14 & 15 Years) Category for KATA & KUMITE of South Point School, Hanuman Nagar, Niel Dhume (10 Years) in SUB-JUNIOR Category for KATA & KUMITE of Centre Point School, Katol Road and Sakshi Fulzele in JUNIOR (16 & 17 Years) Category for KATA & KUMITE of New Apostolic English High School, Kukde lay-out, Ajni, Nagpur and Sensei Sachin Lohakare as Indian Karate Team Coach of South Point School,Hanuman Nagar,Nagpur. Sensei Sachin Lohakare as appointed by Shihan Likha TARA, President- Karate Association of India and Hanshi Bharat Sharma ,President, South Asian Karate Federation and 1st Senior Vice President of Karate Association of India (only recognized by Ministry of Sports & Youth Affairs, Govt. of India) and Indian Delegation head Shihan Rajesh Agrawal.

Around 104 Members of Indian Team are participating in “Thailand Open Karate-do Championship 2019” including 94 Players and 10 Official Referees.

Harsh Suke, Manas Raut, Niel Dhume, Sakshi Fulzele, Sensei Sachin Lohakare & Hanshi Dr. Zakir Khan will leave Nagpur on July 9 at 6:45 am for Kolkata by Indigo flight. Fom Kolkata the Indian Team will fly for Bangkok, Thailand on 9th night. They gave credit for their selection to Karate Association of India Shihan Likha Tara, President-KAI, Hanshi Bharat Sharma,1st Senior Vice President-KAI, Shihan Viraf Vatcha, Vice President-KAI, Shihan Ambedkar Gupta,General Secretary-KAI., Hanshi Premjit Sen, Chairman, Referee Commission, KAI and Hanshi Dr. Zakir S. Khan-KAI Tournament Commission Member & Technical Director, MITSUYA-KAI India their coaches, parents.

