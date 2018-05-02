Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mon, Jan 20th, 2020
    National News

    With mom’s blessings, Delhi CM files nominations

    Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination today for the New Delhi assembly seat.

    Before his nomination, Kejriwal sought his parents’ blessings. Before filing the nomination, he will begin a roadshow from the historic Valmiki temple on Mandir Marg.

    Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and depty CM Manish Sisodia said his party will win all the 70 seats in the February 8 assembly elections as there is no competition from either the Congress or the BJP.

    Sisodia said people can see the work done by the BJP and the Congress in the other states and if they compare it to that of the AAP, the two parties are not in competition with Delhi’s ruling party.

