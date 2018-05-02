Chief Guest Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Sanjay Borkar, Sejal Borkar and others.

Sejal Entertainment Nagpur has organized ” Carva Super hit Melodious Songs ……..” a Musical concert at Scientific Hall , Laxmi Nagar , Nagpur.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other guest lighten the traditional lamp and garland Maa Sarasvati for Inauguration of said musical concert.

Program starts with ” Sainath Tere Hajaro Hath …… sung by Dr. Sanjay Borkar ., Other singers were Rupali Das Roy , Nitin Zade,Sharmila Pal, Shejal Borkar, Swati Khadse, Sheetal Tokalwar and Master Kshitij .

Soulful songs like Katon Se Khich ke Anchal.. Sharmila Pal , O Hansini … Nitin Zade, Nisha aahha…Sejal, Chahunga mai Tuze Sanj savere … Sanjay Borkar. Kitne bhi Tu Kar le Sitam….. Shital Tokalwar, Rangila Re …Swati Khadse , Ankhiyan Sang Akhiyana….. Sanjay Borkar, Mai Shayar to Nahi… Kshitij Borkar, Tum jo Mil Gaye Ho… Sanjay Borkar, Ja Re Ja O harjai…. By Shital Tokalwar, were presented by singers.

Duet songs O Priya..Sanjay and Shejal, Kuhu Kuhu Bole Koyaliya.. Sanjay, Sharmila, Tum Sang Preet Lagai.. Nitin and Shital.., , Soni Meri Soni… Rupali Roy Sanjay, Hothon Pe aisi bat… Shejal Borkar.. were received rousing applaud from audience and enjoyed by audience. O Saheba .. O Saheba.. … By Sanjay Borkar and Sharmila Pal also well received by audience. Parda hai Parda ….. by Sanjay Borkar received loud applaud from audience. Saibaba Bolo… Presented by sanjay Borkar enthrelles audience with bubbling energy.

Many new singers impressed the audience with remarkable performances during program. The audience on its part kept cheering them and encouraging them to give best.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , And Rajesh Samarth, Vijay Jathe , Sangeeta Jagtap was invited Guests.

Anchor Nasir Khan done his job nicely. He narrate various stories in connection with songs.

Chief guest Dr. sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers , Comparer by giving Cash Prizes to them. By profession , He is a Principal of Engineering College , but having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. He is a renowned singer of our city.

At the interval of program , Organisers felicitate Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar, Vijay jathe , Rajesh Samarth, Sangeeta Jagtap, Rupali Dasroy, Bhaskar Waghule and others by presenting Buke. In his reply to felicitation , Dr. Uttarwar gave thanks to Sanjay Borkar , Sejal Borkar for lovely felicitation and extend his good wishes for future of the Sejal Entertainment gp.

Program comes to end at 10 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.