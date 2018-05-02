With Level-3 restrictions in place, gym owners lose hope about revival of business in Nagpur

Nagpur: Nagpur: With the District Administration reverting to its earlier evening curfew rules, gymnasium operators are expecting acute financial crises, with many wondering if their business will be able to survive the latest round of restrictions. As per the updated guidelines which came into effect from Monday, gyms are supposed to operate at 50 percent of capacity, shut down at 4 pm.

Gym operators as well as others whose livelihood depends on the business say that repeated changes in restriction norms have badly hit the fitness business, and have worsened uncertainty during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kapil Zanzad, owner and trainer at Kapil Gym, said that although his establishment had seen a rise in the number of patrons in recent weeks, the members are complaining now because they have signed up for plans and are not getting the desired service in return owing to modified norms.

“In last couple of weeks, we were witnessing some improvements with relaxation in curbs, however, these new norms are only adding to the misery of gym owners. We’ve been complying with each and every norm but there’s no escape for our businesses to run smoothly. How are we even supposed to survive without any business? The gym is making only 20-30 percent of its usual income,” he says while seeking some relief package from the Government.