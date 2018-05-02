Shriram Sena’s registration cancelled

Nagpur: In yet another jolt to notorious goon Ranjeet Safelkar, the Charity Commissioner has cancelled registration of ‘Shriram Sena’ on Wednesday following a request letter received from the Nagpur police.

Saftelkar was President of ‘Shriram Sena’ and cooling his heels behind the bars for the last two months after he was arrested by the police. He was accused in three murder cases. A press release of Nagpur police informed that Safelkar was arrested by Crime Branch on March 31 in connection with murder of Manish Shriwas.

Later, the police arrested his accomplices and also razed his illegally constructed Raj Mahal lawn. He was later charged with several serious offenses. A letter was sent to the Charity Commissioner for cancellation of registration of ‘Shriram Sena’ by the City police after which the Commissioner issued an order in this regard.

Safelkar was also the President of seven schools run by three education institutes. The police have appealed to the citizens to approach the Crime Branch if they have any complaint against Safelkar.