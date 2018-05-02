‘Save the Saviours’: 800 docs succumbed to Covid-19 in second wave



Nagpur: While the nation was struggling to cope with the gruesome second wave of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), doctors and medical staff were on the forefront in the battle against virus borne disease. Though lack of basic medical facilities – oxygen, medicines, beds etc – somehow dampen their noble work of saving lives, doctors and medical staff hold their ground.

However, as India celebrates ‘National Doctor’s Day’ on July 1 to pay homage to their saviors, the data tabled by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has brought some devastating news: Around 800 doctors have died during the second wave of Covid-19 this year!

IMA has counted around 800 doctor deaths in the second wave of Coronavirus this year. A majority were from Bihar and Delhi, as per the IMA, which has maintained a state-wise registry of doctors who died of Covid-19.

Analysis is underway to assess how many were fully vaccinated or had received one jab. Preliminary findings, however, show few among them had received full vaccination. A majority also had to receive their first vaccine dose.

To date, the IMA data shows that more than 1,500 doctors have died of Covid-19. The IMA has declared ‘Save the Saviours’ as the theme of this year’s National Doctors’ Day, which is observed on July 1.