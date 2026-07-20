With Gold at Its Cheapest Since May, Londe Jewellers Launches a Plan That Lets Nagpur Families Book the Rate Every Month

Golden Locker converts each monthly deposit into 22 carat gold at that day's rate, starts from Rs 1,000, and waives 100 percent of making charges on the full accumulated weight at maturity, a benefit few schemes in Nagpur offer.

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Gold Rate July 20 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 42,400 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,32,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,20,400/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Nagpur, 20 July 2026 — Twenty two carat gold in Nagpur is trading at Rs 13,210 per gram today, down from Rs 14,140 on 8 June, a fall of roughly 6.6 percent in six weeks and the lowest the metal has been in the city since early May. For families who spent the spring watching the rate climb past Rs 15,300 at Akshaya Tritiya, the question has changed from whether to buy to how to buy without putting everything on one day’s price. The prevailing rate is published every morning at londejewellers.com/todays-gold-rate-nagpur.

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Londe Jewellers Gold & Diamonds, which has served Nagpur since 1989, has launched Golden Locker to answer exactly that. The plan’s central mechanic is simple: every month, the customer books the gold rate. Whatever amount they deposit is converted that same day into 22 carat gold at the prevailing rate and booked in their name in grams, not rupees.

How Golden Locker works, in three steps

Deposit any month.Open with a minimum of Rs 1,000. That opening figure becomes the floor for the months that follow, and any amount above it is the customer’s choice, up to Rs 2,00,000 across the full term. Gold is booked at that day’s rate.Each deposit converts immediately into 22 carat BIS hallmarked gold at the rate prevailing that day, and the weight in grams is recorded in the customer’s name. Collect at maturity with zero making charges.After 11 months, the customer selects 22 carat jewellery from any of the four Londe Jewellers showrooms and pays only the gold value plus 3 percent GST. Making charges on the accumulated weight are waived in full.

“A family does not have to guess the bottom of the market,” said Rajesh Londe, of Londe Jewellers Gold & Diamonds. “Twelve times over a year, they take whatever the rate is on the day they walk in, and they lock that much gold in their name. If the rate falls further next month, they book more grams for the same money. If it climbs, the grams they already booked are already theirs at the old rate. That is the whole idea. Nobody has to be clever about timing.”

Booking the rate, not the rupees

The distinction matters more than it sounds. In an ordinary saving, a family sets aside a rupee balance and finds out what it buys only at the end. Under Golden Locker, each deposit is settled into measured gold weight immediately, at that day’s 22 carat rate, and that weight is fixed in the customer’s account. A rate movement after the deposit does not change what has already been booked.

The result over 11 months is a blended entry price across a dozen different market days, rather than a single bet on one morning’s rate.

Londe was careful not to frame the current dip as a prediction. “We are not in the business of telling anyone where the price is going next month. Nobody knows. What we can do is make sure that when a family decides to save, the rate on that day is locked for them instead of drifting away.”

The amount is the customer’s to set

Where most schemes fix the installment at enrollment and hold the customer to it for the full term, Golden Locker fixes only a floor. A customer opens the account with a minimum of Rs 1,000, and the figure they open with becomes the smallest installment they are held to. Every month after that, they may deposit that amount or more, in whatever quantity suits them, up to a total of Rs 2,00,000 across the 11 month term.

“Our customers are shopkeepers, teachers, government staff, small business families,” Londe said. “Their income is not flat across 11 months. Someone who starts at a thousand can put in a thousand in a quiet month and fifteen thousand in a festive month, and both of those months book gold at that day’s rate. The plan bends to the household, not the other way around.”

Zero making charges at maturity

At the end of 11 months the customer selects 22 carat gold jewellery from any of the four Londe Jewellers showrooms and pays only the value of the gold and 3 percent GST on the weight they have accumulated. Making charges on that weight are waived in full. Most gold schemes in the market instead return a bonus of roughly one month’s installment, which is why a full waiver on the entire accumulated weight remains uncommon in the Nagpur market.

On a Rs 55,000 accumulation, that difference works out to roughly Rs 9,900 in making charges a customer does not pay.

The plan also breaks from the all or nothing structure common to the category. A customer who completes seven months but cannot continue to the full term still receives a 60 percent waiver on making charges. Before seven months, no making charge benefit applies. Most schemes offer nothing at all on an incomplete term.

“Life does not always cooperate with an 11 month plan,” Londe said. “A family should not lose everything they built because month eight was a difficult one.”

Availability

Golden Locker is open now at all four Londe Jewellers Gold & Diamonds showrooms in Nagpur, at Sitabuldi, Gokulpeth, Manish Nagar and Nandanvan, between 11 AM and 8:30 PM, seven days a week. Customers who prefer not to visit a store can enroll over the phone, with the head office team completing the registration and first installment remotely.

Full terms, the redemption window and the current day’s rate are published at londejewellers.com/golden-locker.

About Londe Jewellers Gold & Diamonds

Londe Jewellers Gold & Diamonds has served Nagpur since 1989, a record of 37 years, and today counts more than 5 lakh families among its customers across four showrooms at Sitabuldi, Gokulpeth, Manish Nagar and Nandanvan, with more than 11,000 verified Google reviews. The house retails BIS hallmarked gold, natural IGI and GIA certified diamonds, silver and bridal jewellery, under the promise Golden Bonds of Trust. Its sister brand ZIA retails 925 sterling silver at two Nagpur stores. More at londejewellers.com.

Media contact

Londe Jewellers Gold & Diamonds, Sitabuldi, Nagpur

Phone 9075512053

Web londejewellers.com

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