Auto Driver Killed During Robbery, 6 Arrested

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Nagpur: A late-night robbery spree turned into a brutal murder in Nagpur’s Mankapur police station limits after a gang of bike-borne miscreants allegedly killed an auto-rickshaw driver who resisted a robbery attempt. Police have arrested six accused and detained a juvenile in connection with the crime.

According to police, the accused first targeted a Swiggy delivery executive on Gorewada-Petsur Road, assaulting him before robbing his mobile phone and cash. Soon after, the gang allegedly intercepted auto-rickshaw driver Mohammad Kasif Mohammad Rafiq, who was returning home with a colleague after completing catering work.

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When the accused attempted to rob him, Kasif resisted. The attackers allegedly assaulted him repeatedly with an iron rod and other weapons, leaving him critically injured. A police patrolling team rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Following the incident, Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil, along with senior police officials, visited the crime scene and reviewed the investigation. Multiple police teams conducted an overnight search operation.

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Based on technical evidence and intelligence inputs, police arrested Yash Gaonde, Naveen Uikey, Sulabh alias Raj Thakur, Rohit Jagdale, Sameer alias Paji Uikey, and Sanjay alias Nilesh Jogi. A juvenile has also been detained.

Police are continuing their investigation and are working to recover the weapons used in the crime. Officials are also examining whether the accused are linked to other robbery and criminal cases reported across the city.

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