With 632.9 mm rains in July, Nagpur breaks record of last 11 years

Nagpur: This July, Nagpur city received 632.9 mm of rainfall, which is the highest for the month in last 11 years. July is the typical monsoon month when Nagpur receives the highest monthly rainfall. Nagpur city experienced monsoon rains from the beginning of the month and almost every day of July reported rains which is a rare event.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Nagpur city had received the highest ever rains in July in 1994 with 678.9 mm rains. The average rainfall of July is 313.7 mm with average number of rainy days 13.9.The number of days of thunderstorm with rain is 7.7 in July. This July, Nagpur city received 101% above normal rains and also achieved the season’s above 70% rains target. The lowest monthly rainfall of Nagpur was 83.2 mm, which was recorded in the year 2008. The heaviest rainfall in 24 hours was 304.0 mm which was recorded on July 12 in 1994.

The break in monsoon rain in last couple of days increased the maximum temperature in city and also raised the relative humidity. Increase in temperature raised the discomfort among people. The dry spell has marked in all over Vidarbha in last couple of days.

On Monday, Bramhapuri recorded the highest maximum temperature with 34.9 degrees Celsius followed by Nagpur (34.2 degrees Celsius), Akola (34.2 degrees Celsius), Wardha (34.0 degrees Celsius), Gadchiroli (33.6 degrees Celsius), Gondia (33.0 degrees Celsius), Amravati (32.2 degrees Celsius),Yavatmal (32.2 degrees Celsius), and Buldhana (31.8 degrees Celsius).

The minimum temperature has also increased in all over Vidarbha on Monday. Bramhapuri recorded the highest minimum temperature with 27.0 degrees Celsius. Chandrapur (26.4 degrees Celsius), Wardha (26.2 degrees Celsius), Nagpur (25.7 degrees Celsius), and Gadchiroli (25.0 degrees Celsius) recorded the minimum temperature above 25 degree mark.

According to Weather Department, the rainfall during the second half that is from August to September, is most likely to be normal (94 to 106% of Long Period Average (LPA)). The normal to above normal rainfall is very likely to over most parts of south India except west coast, west central India and northwest India. The below normal rainfall is likely over many parts of the west coast and some parts of east central, east and northeast India. In Vidarbha, the monsoon rain will again make comeback from August 6.

Total monthly rainfall in July in last 11 years:

Year Rainfall (in mm)

2022 632.9

2021 420.4

2020 378.6

2019 439.9

2018 543.5

2017 324.7

2016 405.4

2015 105.2

2014 327.9

2013 550.5

2012 451.0

