Woman emerges murderer in hubby’s accidental death case in Nagpur

Nagpur: Accidental death case of a man turned out to be a murder case after the police arrested wife of the man on murder charges on the basis of post-mortem report which indicated strangulation as the cause of death, Nagpur police said.

The accused was identified as Rani Gyani Yadav (35), a resident of Plot No. 70, Mohanlal Vajpayee Nagar, Old Kamptee Road.

A case of accidental death was registered by Kalamna Police on Sunday on the basis of a statement given by his wife Rani in which she had stated that Gyani died due to head injuries he received after hitting his head on a sewing machine over a domestic feud late Saturday night. Kalamna Police inspected the crime scene in which blood was found oozing from his head. The body was sent for post-mortem. The doctors noticed that strangulation marks around the neck of Gyani and gave information to the police. Officials of Kalamna Police suspected involvement of Rani in the murder and took her in custody for interrogation police offiicals said.

The accused woman reportedly told the police that Gyani used to bash her everyday under the influence of liquor. A quarrel broke out late Saturday night between the couple when Gyani abused her. Rani smashed his head against the sewing machine. She strangled him to death with a dupatta when he collapsed on the ground. She also attacked him with an iron rod, police said.

The couple has three children including two girls and a 10-year-old son. Rani was arrested by the police on murder charges. Further probe is underway.

